British Royal Family
Watch Live: The Coronation of King Charles III

For the first time in 70 years, the United Kingdom will crown a new monarch.

A momentous occasion for the United Kingdom will be televised across the globe today.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned Saturday, May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. Their coronation is the first the U.K. has seen in 70 years, following the June 1953 ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

While Elizabeth's coronation was the first to be televised, Charles' big day will also incorporate the additional factors of social media and streaming.

Charles will have various members of his family by his side for the coronation, including son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, whose eldest son Prince George, 9, will participate in the ceremony as a Page of HonourPrince Harry will also be in attendance, though his wife Meghan Markle will stay in California.

And after the official events are finished, the royals will enjoy a concert May 7 with performances by Lionel RichieKaty Perry, Take That and Andrea Bocelli.

