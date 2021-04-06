Watch Live: Murder Suspect Leads Pursuit From San Diego to LA County

A driver suspected in a murder was leading a chase from San Diego to Riverside and eventually LA counties Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began around 5:30 p.m. in the San Diego area, heading north on the 215 Freeway toward Riverside County.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sources also said the driver may be armed.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the driver was a murder suspect and was wanted in connection with an assault on an officer as well.

The driver was traveling on the westbound 60 in the Chino area before exiting the freeway.

The driver was traveling on streets in Pomona area.

The driver was traveling on the wrong side of the road on Indian Hill Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. when he swerved near a truck driver, causing the truck and a sedan to collide. The pursuit driver continued on unscathed.

Authorities also reported a few people being dropped off at some point during the chase before the driver continued on.

The driver also appeared to toss objects or papers from the window at one point.

Refresh for updates.