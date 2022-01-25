LAPD

Watch: LAPD Sergeant Saves a Choking Toddler at Echo Park Intersection

Parents of a toddler flagged down a Los Angeles police sergeant after their daughter began choking in their car at an Echo Park intersection.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles police sergeant saved a choking toddler in tense moments caught on camera at an Echo Park intersection. 

Video from the sergeant’s camera shows a man with an unresponsive toddler in his arms rushing toward the patrol SUV near Bellevue and Echo Park avenues. The girl’s parents flagged down the sergeant near the intersection.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The father can be heard pleading for help as he handed the girl to the officer. 

“Please, please, I don’t know what’s wrong officer,” the man said as he explained that the girl was in a car with him when she appeared to start choking.

U.S. & World

Social issues 4 hours ago

Deaths of Black Children Increased During Pandemic, Child Welfare Report Shows

Omicron Variant 9 hours ago

Pfizer Begins Clinical Trial for Omicron-Specific COVID Vaccine

After a few thrusts to the child’s back, the sergeant cleared the girl’s airway

“There, something came out,” the sergeant said. 

The reassuring sounds of the child’s cries can be heard on the video. 

The girl was checked out and later released from a hospital. 

This article tagged under:

LAPDEcho Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us