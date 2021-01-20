Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th President of U.S.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Investigations
Entertainment
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Inauguration Day Latest
Tuning in To Inauguration
Philip Rivers Retires
Today in SD Podcast
Breakfast Buzz
Trump's Last-Minute Pardons
COVID Cases in SD
Free COVID Testing Sites
Case Rates by City, ZIP
Expand
U.S. & World
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Military
Politically Speaking
Local Business Spotlight
Investigations
SportsWrap
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us