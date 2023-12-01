Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak live in Atlanta on policy

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Friday to an audience at Spelman College in Atlanta. He is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat following his speech.

His remarks come with market pricing indicating that the Fed is done hiking rates and could start cutting as soon as March 2024. However, officials have been reluctant to discuss the possibility of policy easing, maintaining that the recent progress against inflation isn't enough.

Powell's remarks will be his last policy address before the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on Dec. 12-13.

