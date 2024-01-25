Watch: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB on Thursday held interest rates steady for the third meeting in a row. The bank was widely expected to leave policy unchanged in light of the sharp fall in euro zone inflation.

