Watch: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

Boris Roessler | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB on Thursday held interest rates steady for the third meeting in a row. The bank was widely expected to leave policy unchanged in light of the sharp fall in euro zone inflation.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us