Washington Monument Tours Suspended Due to Threats; National Mall Closures Possible

Tours of the Washington Monument were suspended because of “credible threats to visitors and park resources," officials say. Temporary closures of other areas are possible.

National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Jeffrey Reinbold announced the Washington Monument tour suspensions Monday. Tours will be suspended immediately, through Jan. 24.

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” Reinbold said in a statement.

Additionally, there may be “temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks,” if necessary.

