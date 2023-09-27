LA rivals to clash in first high school football game at SoFi Stadium

A Los Angeles-area rivalry will be featured in the first high school football game played in SoFi Stadium when Warren and Downey high schools clash at the stadium in Inglewood.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 13. The winner of the crosstown rivalry game will be invited back and recognized before the college football LA Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 16.

The LA Bowl is an annual college football bowl game at SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020, featuring teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences.

Warren-Downey is one of the LA area's longest running high school football rivalries. Warren won last year's matchup 49-22, but Downey claimed the CIF Southern Section Division 4 crown.

"As a former Downey Viking player, the Downey vs. Warren game is something I know players look forward to every year," Downey High School head coach Jack Williams said in a statement. "Being able to compete in this crosstown rivalry game and be the first-ever high school game to be played at SoFi Stadium will be something extra special that will live on with our players forever."

Warren High School head coach Kevin Pearson called the rivalry one of the best in LA high school football.

"Having been a head coach in the Los Angeles area for 28 years, I'm aware of many great rivalries, but I've always said that the Warren vs. Downey rivalry was the best kept secret in high school football," Pearson said in a statement. "I'm excited that the dedication and great work from Downey Unified, administration, teachers, staff, students and families will be showcased at this historic event. I am humbled and honored that our unique and historical rivalry has been chosen for the first high school football game hosted at SoFi Stadium."

Tickets for the game will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.