Walk Haunted Pasadena (While Staying at Home)

What to Know Friday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m.

At-home tour via Zoom

Donations accepted

So you've popped by Old Pasadena in the past, to pick up dinner or to find the perfect scarf for your mom or to search for something rosy for that one cousin who is obsessed with what happens along Colorado Boulevard on New Year's Day each and every year.

But while strolling through the century-old alleys, on the way to the restaurant or shop, you suddenly feel a chill, a skin prickle, a sense that something vaporous or strange is nearby.

Is it a ghost? Or the knowledge that the historic city is a favorite among phantom fans?

Venture deeper into the strange and chilling tales of the Crown City on Friday evening, May 29.

That's when Pasadena Walking Tours will lead its "Haunted Pasadena" tour, an at-home adventure that you can enjoy from your couch.

So, for sure: Stay in your slippers for this one and leave the sneakers by the front door.

"Unexplained mysteries and dirty dealings pepper Pasadena's past, but we'll expose them on a nighttime wander through the Playhouse District and Old Pasadena!"

Eek. You'll join a Zoom call, where you'll get acquainted with the ethereal figures that "... haunt its alleys, underground tunnels, corridors, and back rooms."

The fee to join? It's a donate-what-you-can plan during these stay-at-home days.

Our city's walking tours may be on hold, but guides are finding innovative ways to connect us to the fables, tales, and historical anecdotes of our neighborhoods and towns.

And few towns boast the spirit stature of Pasadena. Spend a couple hours passing through Old Pas, while staying home, on the final Friday in May.