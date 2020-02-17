Wake Up Early to Watch Mars Disappear Behind the Moon’s Shadow

It's a great time to be an early bird because an unusual astronomical sighting called Lunar Occultation can likely be visible right outside your front door early Tuesday morning.

From 3:38 a.m. to 4:29 a.m. Pacific Time, the Earth, Mars and the moon will perfectly align. Mars will then fall into the crescent moon's shadow for more than an hour before reappearing on the other side.

In space, an occultation happens when one object passes in front of another.

Tomorrow morning: Wake up early and see the Moon pass directly between the Earth and Mars 🌘🔭 https://t.co/ZsKFbL9dlq pic.twitter.com/nMGZ6d4FPU — AccuWeatherAstronomy (@AccuAstronomy) February 17, 2020

If you are a resident of Southern California, consider yourself lucky as the Lunar Occultation will be visible to you by the naked eye in almost perfect weather conditions.