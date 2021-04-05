Kamala Harris

VP Kamala Harris Returns to Bay Area to Push Infrastructure Plan

For the first time since taking office, Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the Bay Area.

The purpose of her visit Monday morning is to build support for the Biden Administration's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

While in town, the vice president will tour a local facility that works to provide clean drinking water, one of the goals of the plan. She will then hold a listening session with state leaders and small business owners in Oakland.

Harris is scheduled to arrive in the Bay Area around 8:45 a.m. and depart for Southern California at about 2:30 p.m.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.

