VP Kamala Harris Returns to Bay Area for Political Engagements

Vice President Kamala Harris has returned to the Bay Area.

Harris arrived at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Wednesday as she was greeted by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Harris said she was happy to be back home.

“It’s good to be home. It’s good to see you,” Harris said.

Harris talked with Breed and Schaaf at the bottom of the steps, lasting several minutes.

“It was about the things that are important to San Francisco. Just catching her up on the happenings here and asking her for her help,” Breed said.

“Elections matter more than ever, and we talked about how we all have work to do on these midterms,” Schaaf said.

On Thursday, Harris will be helping raise money for her party as the midterm election draws near. Harris will attend two political engagements in San Francisco and Los Gatos.

Microsoft executive Kevin Scott and his wife Shannon are hosting a fundraiser at their home in Los Gatos.

Aerial footage from SkyRanger showed people setting up for the event Wednesday. Tickets cost between $1,000 to $50,000.

On Wednesday night, the VP’s motorcade could be seen traveling through Nob Hill on California Street in San Francisco.

Before taking that ride, Harris spoke with NBC Bay Area about why it’s important to connect with leaders of local government.

“One of the things the president and I have always taken pride in we both started in local government and always coordinated collaborated and relied on the perspective of mayors of America,” Harris told NBC Bay Area’s Cheryl Hurd. “To see them and to talk about all of the work we have done and all the work we have yet to do is important so, I’m glad to be here and it’s good to be back in the Bay,”

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with NBC Bay Area's Cheryl Hurd as she landed at SFO ahead of her fundraising event.

The last time vice president Harris was in the Bay Area was in April when she visited UCSF to speak about maternal health.