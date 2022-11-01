Voting Do's and Don'ts: How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts

Election Day is Nov. 8 but many Southern California voters are already casting their ballot.

While some are opting to mail in their ballots as they did during the pandemic election in 2020, others are heading to early vote centers that are open.

As election integrity is one of the key issues across the country, officials at the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk are working to make sure all ballots are handled securely. The Democratic and Republican parties both have websites about election integrity.

Can I vote in person?

Yes, more than 118 voting centers are now open across LA County, allowing registered voters to cast their ballot from 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, there will be more places for LA residents to vote in person. A total of 640 polling places will be open to the public.

Residents can visit any voting center regardless of their place of residence.

What if I want to vote by mail?

All registered voters should have received their vote-by-mail ballot by now. Mail-in ballots are sent out 29 days prior to Election Day.

If your ballot is postmarked by Nov. 8, it will be processed. No postage is needed to mail in your ballot.

You also have the option of dropping off your ballots at drop boxes across LA County.

Is it too late to register to vote?

No! Californians have a safety net law called Same Day Voter Registration, also known as Conditional Voter Registration. Eligible Californians who missed the deadline to register to vote can show up to polling places in person and turn in a provisional ballot.

Can I wear my candidate’s T-shirt or cap?

No, displaying any candidate’s name, image or logo within 100 feet of the entrance of a polling place is strictly prohibited under California law. That includes shirts, hats, pins or stickers that express support for a candidate or ballot initiative.

Violations can lead to fines and/or imprisonment.