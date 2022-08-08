Volkswagens, Audis Recalled Over Risk of Exploding Airbags

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling about 1,200 of its 2016 model-year vehicles over concerns about a defective airbag part that could cause the airbag housing to explode.

According to a recall notice dated July 27, a defective airbag inflator could send sharp metal fragments striking people inside the vehicle, resulting in serious injury or death. In addition, an airbag that does not deploy properly also increases the risk of injury in a crash, the recall says.

Dealers have been instructed to replace the airbag free of charge, according to the recall.

Affected models include the 2016 Audi TT Roadster, TT Coupe, S3 Sedan, R8 Coupe, A3 Sedan, A3 Sportback e-tron, A3 Cabriolet, Golf SportWagen, Golf R, Golf GTI and Golf Mk7 and the battery-electric e-Golf hatchback. For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/recalls and search your vehicle's VIN number to see whether it is affected

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.