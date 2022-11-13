The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.

There’s now believed to be more than 125 cat cafés in the U.S. And if you’re a feline lover, here’s a list of the best cat cafés in Southern California:

CatCafe Lounge

Los Angeles’ only nonprofit cat café, where the facilities were built with cats in mind, instead of humans.

The café carries a chic and modern atmosphere, and all of the cats are available for adoption.

CatCafe Lounge has a partnership with Stray Cat Alliance, a rescue dedicated towards saving cats from shelters before they are euthanized and educating the community about feline wellness.

So if you happen to fall in love with a furry friend while visiting, then you are more than welcome to take the little cutie home, after filling out the necessary paperwork. Click here to book your visit.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation

Orange County’s first cat café, where the beautiful feline friends are also available for adoption and 100% of the proceeds are used to maintain the center, provide care, treatment, and welfare.

It’s a great foster home for kitties before they are able to transition into a home environment. Catmosphere Laguna is split into the café (which does not charge admission) and the cat lounge (which requires payment).

Café patrons can enjoy seeing the cats as they lounge in the cat lounge through the café's large glass windows.

Crumbs & Whiskers

Crumbs & Whiskers partners with rescues who save homeless cats and kittens at risk of euthanasia in high kill shelters and house them in their café. They have two locations: one in DC and one in LA.

Their LA partner is The Cat's Meow, is an all-volunteer organization that rescues cats from overcrowded shelters and places them in foster homes until they’re able to be adopted. Check their calendar to book your visit.

Feline Good Social Club

This nonprofit organization is located in Downtown Long Beach and every single cat they have is available for adoption.

The cats are rescues from Long Beach Felines and it is the perfect place to visit whether you’re looking to adopt a new furry friend, or if you can’t own pets, but wish to pet and play with some. They’re open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Cat Cafe

This cafe is located in San Diego and not only offers a pretty big menu, but it also has yoga classes and other events. The Cat Cafe opened in 2015 and is the fourth oldest cat café in the United States.

Every single cat at the café is available for adoption, and they’re all furry friends from The Rescue House, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless kitties find loving homes.

They’re open almost every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make a reservation, visit their official website.

Cat Cafe Rescue

Located next door to the Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic, this cat lounge is for every feline lover. Cat Cafe Rescue is a nonprofit so all proceeds go straight towards maintaining the café and taking care of the cats.

They’re open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To book a visit click here.