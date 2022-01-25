Virginia Woman Ordered to Stop Harassing, Stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook

A California judge granted a temporary restraining order to Apple CEO Tim Cook after the company said a Virginia woman sent the executive hundreds of sometimes threatening messages and appeared at his Palo Alto condo last year, court documents show.

The order barring the 45-year-old woman from harassing, stalking and contacting Cook was issued Friday by Carol Overton, a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In a petition for the order, Apple said the woman began harassing Cook in October 2020 when she allegedly tweeted that they were married and that Cook fathered her twin children.

Between October and November of 2020, the woman allegedly emailed Cook 200 times with messages that showed a “significant escalation in tone” and became “threatening and highly disturbing,” the petition says.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.