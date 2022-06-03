Annandale

Virginia Driver Charged After Dropping Food in Car, Hitting 4 People: Police

Joana Konadu, 41, was charged with reckless driving after police say she lost control and hit four pedestrians in Annandale, killing Eileen Garnett, 83

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver faces charges after police say she dropped food and a drink in her car, lost control and hit four people in Annandale, Virginia, killing a woman. 

Joana Konadu, 41, of Annandale, was charged with reckless driving: failure to keep vehicle under control, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Konadu was issued a summons and released on her own recognizance. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had a lawyer.

A number of people were gathered in a parking lot in the 7200 block of Maple Place, discussing a community project, the morning of May 20 when Konadu lost control of her Nissan Sentra, police said. She had been headed north when she dropped items in her car, lost control as she tried to retrieve them, crossed the median and drove onto the south sidewalk.

The car entered a parking lot and hit four people. They all were taken to hospitals, as was Konadu and her woman passenger. 

Eileen Garnett, of Annandale, was among the people struck. She died of her injuries at age 83

The other victims — two women and a man — were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Information on the severity of their injuries was not released.

People who live and work in the area said they often see risky behavior by drivers. 

“They’re driving crazy here,” one man said.

AnnandaleFairfax Countynorthern Virginiafatal crashpedestrian crash
