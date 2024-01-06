Videos show apparent tornado in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

A tornado appeared to touch down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday -- prompting a tornado warning across Broward County and leaving several structures damaged.

There were possibly up to three touch downs in three different locations within Broward, amid a stormy weekend across South Florida.

Dozens of people pulled out their phone and recorded, including NBC6 viewer Tim Price, who sent in a video of the apparent tornado including power surges.

The tornado formed over land and touched down just west of Las Olas and the ICW just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

It made contact with some structures, power lines and marine vessels in that immediate area, before appearing to move quickly to the east until it reached the ocean -- no longer impacting land or the ICW.

Debris landed in Jodi Lewis' yard and on top of her home.

"The house started shaking," Lewis told NBC6. "Everything‘s flying everywhere. Some of our furniture ended up a couple doors down."

Lewis said it all lasted about 30 seconds -- and when she came outside, she saw the transformer down and parts of other people's homes in her driveway.

Robert Given, a neighbor of Lewis, says he was on the roof of the Yacht Club, when he saw the debris flying. He rushed home to check on his family.

"All the dogs and cats are okay. All the kids are okay, so we'll get through this, but it's a mess," Given said.

Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of damaged homes and vessels; however, no injuries were reported and no residents have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.