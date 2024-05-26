Huge crowds celebrate Carnaval San Francisco

Huge crowds of people celebrated Carnaval San Francisco in the city on Sunday, wrapping up the two-day festival with plenty of music, food and a parade.

The event — now in its fourth decade — describes itself as the largest multicultural celebration on the West Coast, bringing together and celebrating Latin-American, Caribbean and African cultures of the Bay Area.

This year’s festival honored indigenous roots of cultures from Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the U.S. and the birthplace of Carnaval: Brazil.

“There’s all ethnicities here,” said Miguel Campos, who is Mexican-American and a San Francisco resident. “Brazilian, Latin America, Central America, South America, Mexican, most of Americans here, too. We’re all well-represented in this Carnaval.”

Families and friends lined the parade route Sunday, spanning 20 blocks through the Mission District. Beyond the parade, the festival also featured 50 local performing artists and 400 vendors.

Now in its 46th year, the festival has become an annual tradition for one pair of lonetime friends.

“I just think seeing the culture, seeing the celebration, seeing people being happy, it’s wonderful,” said Debroah Gereer.

“I also like the celebration of San Francisco as the new home base for many of these cultural organizations,” Fay Darmawi added. “They’re bringing their culture from their homeland to San Francisco, the Mission.”

Carnavale is also celebrated worldwide.

NBC Bay Area's sister station Telemundo 48 was one of the sponsors for the event.

