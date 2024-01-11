Prius rammed by police SUV during chase strikes woman in Harbor City crosswalk

A 66-year-old woman carrying grocery bags in a crosswalk was struck by a pursuit driver in a stolen Toyota Prius Thursday during a frightening chase in Los Angeles' Harbor City area.

The chase began just before 1 p.m. in the South Bay after a report of a suspected DUI driver and carjacking. The driver entered a parking structure at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance and, at about the same time, another carjacking was reported in the same general area involving a Prius.

Details about the car-jackings were not immediately available.

Torrance police spotted the stolen Prius and chased the driver into the Harbor City area for about four miles.

The driver was speeding on the wrong side of the street and blowing through stoplights in Harbor City before the Prius hopped a curb and knocked down a pole.

A woman was struck during a chase in Carson.

The damaged Prius was slowing when it was tapped from behind by a patrol SUV. The car was sent into a slide and struck Maria Salazar, crossing the street at Vermont Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.

"I was crossing the street, and I don’t remember anything," Salazar told Telemundo52. "I just felt the impact."

She was knocked to the ground, but got back up and walked away. Salazar did not appear to be seriously injured as she talked with firefighter-paramedics.

Police later confirmed there were no serious injuries. Torrance police told NBCLA all officers are trained in pursuit intervention techniques, aka PIT maneuvers.

The driver ran from the Prius, but was taken into custody at a nearby Carl's Jr restaurant. Details about his identity were not immediately available.