Intense Victorville House Explosion Caught on Camera Leaves Woman Injured

A woman was rescued and airlifted to a hospital after a home explosion in Victorville was caught on camera Wednesday.

It wasn't clear if fireworks were involved in the blast.

The explosion happened at 3 a.m. in the 14000 block of Adalane Court.

Calls started pouring into Sheriff’s Dispatch reporting the loud explosion and a house on fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Deputies responded to find a fully engulfed home.

A Ring doorbell camera captured video of the blast that showed a large, bright blast lighting up the sky.

Another video from the scene showed the aftermath, with debris from a home littering the street as emergency services responded.

The woman in the home was taken to the hospital and was in critical but stable condition.

Victorville Police Department, Victorville Fire Department, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Bomb and Arson Division were investigating.

Southwest Gas said no gas leaks were found, making it unlikely that a leak was a cause for the explosion.

Anyone with information on the blast is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001