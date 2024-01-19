Video shows car run over NYPD cop; police say driver admitted it was intentional

A woman is facing charges after video showed her barrel into an NYPD officer while behind the wheel of her vehicle on the Upper East Side, and prosecutors alleged she did so intentionally.

The incident occurred near East 71st Street on Park Avenue just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Video shows the moment prosecutors say Sahara Dula stepped on the gas and struck the officer on purpose as he was in the street.

The officer was trying to stop Dula from driving in the wrong direction, according to police. Instead, he can be seen flying off the hood of her car as she plowed into him near other oncoming traffic.

The impact fractured the officer's leg and left him with bruises all over his body, but he is expected to recover. Dula remained on the scene. Before striking the officer, prosecutors said Dula was driving the wrong way on the busy stretch of Park Avenue, forcing other drivers headed in the right direction to swerve to avoid getting hit.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The officer was originally on 71st Street and Park Avenue helping with an unrelated crime scene involving a high-end retail robbery and getaway, as multiple suspects allegedly stole $10,000 worth of items from the Mackage store on Madison Avenue.

Prosecutors alleged Dula told police she hit the officer on purpose and admitted to having smoked marijuana. Dula was charged with numerous crimes including attempted assault and reckless driving.

Despite the charges, the police union was disappointed more severe charges were not filed against Dula.

"The question that we have to ask is Why is she being charged with attempted murder?" asked Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry. "This was a vicious attack. She intentionally tried to run over a New York City police officer. This leniency is why thousands of police officers are being assaulted and attacked on a daily basis."

Dula was arraigned Friday morning, with bail set at $25,000. The attorney representing Dula is currently unknown and not immediately available.