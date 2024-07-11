Florida

United Airlines jet makes unscheduled landing in Florida after passenger bites flight attendant

The passenger was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Orlando police said in an email Thursday afternoon

By NBC6 and Associated Press

A United Airlines plane sits at a gate Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, May 5, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

United Airlines flight 762 was originally supposed to go from Miami to Newark but stopped in Orlando on Tuesday evening after a passenger became aggressive and disruptive.

Video shared by TMZ shows a fight between a woman and a flight attendant in the aisle of the plane.

In the video, the passenger began to shove her face into the flight attendant's shoulder, biting him, and ripping off a piece of his shirt with her mouth.

The video also captures the passenger yelling at others who are trying to calm her down, responding with, "Old lady, who are you talking to? Go back to Russia.'"

"Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed, United Airlines said in a statement to NBC Miami.

A round of applause was heard from the other passengers as the woman walked off the flight, the video showed.

The passenger was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Orlando police said in an email Thursday afternoon. No arrest has been made.

