Video Shows NRA Chief Struggling to Kill Elephant in Botched Hunt

The National Rifle Association confirmed that a video going around shows its CEO, Wayne LaPierre, shooting an elephant during a botched hunt.

The video was taken during a 2013 hunting trip to Botswana but was shared Tuesday by The New Yorker and the nonprofit journalism outlet The Trace.

In the nearly 10-minute video, LaPierre fires at the elephant, causing it to drop to the ground. Because the elephant is still alive, LaPierre and the group move closer to it. A guide points to the spot where LaPierre needs to fire to kill the elephant, but LaPierre misses. He tries two more times from point-blank range but misses again.

Eventually, a guide fires a shot and kills the animal.

