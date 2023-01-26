A Colorado man faces attempted murder charges after intentionally crashing his pickup truck into a police station's lobby Wednesday.

According to Grand Junction Police Department, the full-sized truck plowed through the front doors of the department's public lobby at around 12:30 p.m., and eventually crashed into the building's elevators.

The truck crushed a retaining wall that divided the department's employees from the lobby. It also destroyed the lobby's benches where people would have been waiting in order to report a crime, police said in a statement.

Surveillance video showed officers and detectives quickly swarming the truck following the crash before taking the suspect into custody without incident and unharmed.

None of the 11 people inside were harmed, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, before the crash, the 45-year-old suspect had placed at least 90 calls to the police department over the last few years to report "strange happenings" that turned out to be unfounded.

The documents say the suspect recently had become increasingly frustrated with law enforcement and would hang up on them and swear at them over the phone.

On the day of his arrest, the suspect told police he had left home to leave town in the morning but realized he was being followed by several cars.

As he became more paranoid, the man told police he began making erratic turns which eventually led him to crash his truck into the department's lobby, police said.

The man later confessed he knew it was "dumb" but "he knew what he needed to do in order be heard," according to the affidavit.

The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, attempted vehicular homicide, attempted vehicular assault, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Damage is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1,000,000, investigators said.