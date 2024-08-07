Video shows moment dog sets house on fire after chewing on lithium-ion battery

A video released by officials in Oklahoma shows the moment a house caught fire after a dog started chewing on a lithium-ion battery.

The video, released by the Tulsa Fire Department, is from a house fire that happened in May and shows two dogs and a cat hanging out in the home's living room.

Moments later, one of the dogs began chewing on a lithium-ion battery pack used to charge cellphones until it started sparkling before exploding in flames, the video shows.

Officials hope the video will serve as a warning for the public to store batteries away from children and pets.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries," the department said in a statement.

Fortunately, all pets safely evacuated the house during the fire through a dog door, the department said. The family was also safely evacuated.