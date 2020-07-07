Michigan

Video Shows Fatal Restraint of Cornelius Fredericks, 16, in Michigan Foster Facility

Newly released video shows staff members holding the teen down after he threw a sandwich. He died two days later

At least six staff members at a Michigan youth facility restrained a Black teenager until he lost consciousness, security camera video of the fatal incident released Tuesday shows.

Cornelius Fredericks, 16, died in a hospital two days after staff members at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, which houses children in the foster care and juvenile justice systems, tackled Cornelius and restrained him for 12 minutes, allegedly for throwing a sandwich. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

The video, which does not include audio, shows that immediately after Cornelius threw the sandwich at another teen in the cafeteria on April 29, a staff member took him out of his seat and onto the floor. For the next several minutes, at least six staff members held Cornelius on the ground, the video shows. After releasing him, staff members are seen trying to resuscitate him before the video clip ends.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Virus Updates: WHO Says Airborne Transmission Evidence Not Yet ‘Definitive'; DeVos Pushes Reopening Schools

schools 8 hours ago

Trump Pushes State, Local Leaders to Reopen Schools in Fall

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

MichiganVideo
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us