Video captures close shave when runaway pickup crashes into West Hollywood barbershop

Hair-raising moments were caught on camera when a runaway pickup crashed into a barbershop in West Hollywood.

No one was injured, but the crash Thursday morning damaged Trendsetters Barber Shop in the 1200 block of North La Brea Avenue.

The dramatic scene unfolded when a pickup with no one inside rolled out of a gas station across the street. Video showed the driver running alongside the extended cab pickup, trying to stop it before it rolled across traffic lanes, hopped a curb and collided with the storefront.

An employee and customer were inside the barbershop when window glass shattered as the pickup partially entered the business, knocking over a large vending machine. Video showed the employee appear to spin the chair in which the customer was reclined out of the way as the vending machine narrowly missed them.

The shop remained closed Monday for repairs

"Thankfully no one was hurt. Minor setback but we’ll have a MAJOR comeback," Trendsetters said in an Instagram post.

It was not immediately clear whether the truck was left in neutral or there was a mechanical malfunction.