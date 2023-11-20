West Hollywood

Video captures close shave when runaway pickup crashes into West Hollywood barbershop

No injuries were reported in the crash at Trendsetters Barber Shop.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hair-raising moments were caught on camera when a runaway pickup crashed into a barbershop in West Hollywood.

No one was injured, but the crash Thursday morning damaged Trendsetters Barber Shop in the 1200 block of North La Brea Avenue.

The dramatic scene unfolded when a pickup with no one inside rolled out of a gas station across the street. Video showed the driver running alongside the extended cab pickup, trying to stop it before it rolled across traffic lanes, hopped a curb and collided with the storefront.

An employee and customer were inside the barbershop when window glass shattered as the pickup partially entered the business, knocking over a large vending machine. Video showed the employee appear to spin the chair in which the customer was reclined out of the way as the vending machine narrowly missed them.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The shop remained closed Monday for repairs

"Thankfully no one was hurt. Minor setback but we’ll have a MAJOR comeback," Trendsetters said in an Instagram post.

It was not immediately clear whether the truck was left in neutral or there was a mechanical malfunction.

U.S. & World

Thanksgiving

Driving or flying before feasting? Here are some tips for Thanksgiving travelers

Thanksgiving

Why does the president pardon turkeys at the White House every Thanksgiving?

This article tagged under:

West Hollywood
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us