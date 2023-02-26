Video: Rockslide Causes Highway Closure Near Ojai

A Caltrans video captured the moment when a rock slide occurred on State Route 33 during a weekend of rain and snow in Southern California.
The rockslide occurred Saturday in the Los Padres National Forest, north of the Ventura County community of Ojai. Part of the freeway remains closed from Matilija Hot Springs Road to Lockwood Valley Road.
The hillside gave way during a storm that brought snow and unrelenting rainfall to Southern California. The wet weather followed January storms that also triggered slides in the area.
More rain and snow are in the forecast this week.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Correction: A previous version of this article indicated Ojai is in San Bernardino County. The community is in Ventura County.