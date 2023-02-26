Video: Rockslide Causes Highway Closure Near Ojai

A Caltrans video captured the moment when a rock slide occurred on State Route 33 during a weekend of rain and snow in Southern California.

The rockslide occurred Saturday in the Los Padres National Forest, north of the Ventura County community of Ojai. Part of the freeway remains closed from Matilija Hot Springs Road to Lockwood Valley Road.

The hillside gave way during a storm that brought snow and unrelenting rainfall to Southern California. The wet weather followed January storms that also triggered slides in the area.

More rain and snow are in the forecast this week.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

*State Route 33 in Los Padres National Forest*

SR-33 remains closed from north of Matilija Hot Springs Rd. to Lockwood Valley Rd. north of Ojai. Rock slides & erosion from this storm are adding to extensive damage from January storms. Video below shows a rock slide from Feb. 25: pic.twitter.com/c4eey1CyPL — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 26, 2023

Correction: A previous version of this article indicated Ojai is in San Bernardino County. The community is in Ventura County.