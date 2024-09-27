Watch: Lithium ion battery explosion blows apart truck trailer in San Pedro crash

Video captured the moment a truckload of lithium ion batteries exploded and blew apart a cargo container that fell on its side in a big rig rollover crash near the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.

No injuries were reported in the crash and explosion Thursday at about midday that led to a more than 24-hour closure of the bridge near the busy Port of Los Angeles. Drone video taken after the crash showed the side doors of the trailer fly open in the powerful blast.

A fire burned for hours inside the trailer as firefighters and a hazardous materials team formed a perimeter around the area.

The LAFD planned to move the big rig trailer Friday afternoon to an open lot on nearby Terminal Island.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"This will allow it to continue burning or off gassing, while lessening the impact on traffic and port operations," the LAFD said Friday.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the shipping container on the trailer of the truck, which was on its side in the 900 block of North Seaside Avenue. The Seaside Freeway was closed between Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro on the west side of the Vincent Thomas Bridge and the Long Beach (710) Freeway to the east.

"Lithium-ion batteries take copious amounts of water, so it's generally better to just let them burn. It's also better for the environment," said LAFD Capt. Adam Van Gerpen. "We're concerned about water runoff getting into the drains, eventually getting into the ocean. It could create an environmental disaster."