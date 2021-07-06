Watch: Illegal Fireworks Launched From Downtown LA Parking Lot Explode on High-Rise Balcony

Illegal fireworks launched from a downtown Los Angeles parking lot on the Fourth of July exploded in a bright flash on the balcony of a high-rise building and started a small fire.

Video shows the fireworks hit the side of the building before an explosion several stories above Hope and 12th streets, where a group had been setting off illegal fireworks Sunday night.

“I was shocked, definitely didn’t see that coming,” said Andrew Yi, who captured video from a nearby balcony. “

Yi said the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the building around 10:40 p.m., but it was out by the time they arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Witness said the people who launched the fireworks ran to their cars and left.

“As soon as it hit the building, I saw everybody just leave and run to their cars,” Yi said.

No arrests were reported.