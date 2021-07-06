fireworks

Watch: Illegal Fireworks Launched From Downtown LA Parking Lot Explode on High-Rise Balcony

The fireworks can be seen striking the high-rise residence before starting a small fire on the Fourth of July.

By Christine Kim and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Illegal fireworks launched from a downtown Los Angeles parking lot on the Fourth of July exploded in a bright flash on the balcony of a high-rise building and started a small fire.

Video shows the fireworks hit the side of the building before an explosion several stories above Hope and 12th streets, where a group had been setting off illegal fireworks Sunday night.  

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I was shocked, definitely didn’t see that coming,” said Andrew Yi, who captured video from a nearby balcony. “

U.S. & World

Miami-Dade County 44 mins ago

4 More Victims Found in Surfside Condo Rubble, Bringing Death Toll to 32

The 1619 Project 29 mins ago

Nikole Hannah-Jones Chooses Howard Over UNC-Chapel Hill

Yi said the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the building around 10:40 p.m., but it was out by the time they arrived.

No injuries were reported. 

Witness said the people who launched the fireworks ran to their cars and left. 

“As soon as it hit the building, I saw everybody just leave and run to their cars,” Yi said.

No arrests were reported. 

This article tagged under:

fireworksDowntown LA
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us