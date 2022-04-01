Two years after a shocking hit-and-run in Echo Park was captured on video, showing a driver dragging two pedestrians before fleeing, the Los Angeles Police Department has identified a person of interest.

The fatal crash killed two pedestrians, Morena Del Carmen Alvarado Lopez, 58, and Juan Monroy Bahena, 71.

Officers have identified 46-year-old Angelique Teresa Chaidez as a person of interest, and want to speak with her regarding the crash.

LAPD

Lopez and Bahena were struck after crossing the street northbound on Sunset Boulevard on the morning of Feb. 24, 2020.

Police said that the victims were dragged about 50 feet after they were hit.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, try to provide assistance, or identify themselves which is required by law.

Police said that Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene and Bahena died a few days later due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Chaidez has lived in the cities of Whittier, Bell, Covina and Commerce, police said. Police also said she has a warrant out for an unrelated felony.

While she is not yet named as a suspect, police said there is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3746 or the 24-hour toll-free number, (877) 527-3247.