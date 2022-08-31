Video: Distraction Thieves Swipe Necklace Off Older Woman's Neck in Glendale

Glendale police were warning the community of distraction thefts after a couple thieves targeted an older woman, and swiped a necklace she'd received from her late husband more than 40 years ago.

The victim's son said his aging mother in Glendale doesn’t normally do much everyday, so she’ll sit in the driveway with a neighbor and they’ll visit; that is her social life.

The other day, she was in the driveway chatting when thieves stopped by.

Glendale PD is currently investigating recent "distraction thefts." Suspects typically use a ruse to approach elderly victims by asking for directions & will remove the victim's jewelry when going in for a hug. #MyGlendale follow these safety tips: — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) August 30, 2022

"I hope police can do something to stop them," said Haik, the victim’s son. During the interview with NBCLA, Haik's mother brought out snacks when our crew arrived.

"She’s such an open heart, sweet lady," he said.

She’s Armenian and doesn’t speak English, but is welcoming, and that’s why when a woman showed up on her driveway last Friday, she greeted her.

"My mom thought that was a neighbor who wants to park in the parking spot," Haik said.

But Haik said that women, her friend, and a young boy were there to steal.

Haik said they told his mom they were selling a necklace. When one woman attempted to put something around her neck, they took off his mom’s gold necklace, stealing the gift she received from her late husband more than 40 years ago.

"They took the necklace and they are gone," he said.

Walk in groups, don’t wear jewelry on walks/keep it hidden under your clothing, &pay attention to your surroundings; look for vehicles and people who may be following you or seem out of place. Report suspicious activity by calling 818-548-4911 or call 911 for immediate response. pic.twitter.com/kQZYVcptFM — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) August 30, 2022

This isn’t the only distraction theft that has happened lately.

"It says we’re at about 20 in the last 6 to 8 weeks," Ernesto Torres with Glendale police said.

Torres said thieves have been stealing from the elderly.

"If you see something strange, if you see something that is not adding up, if you see a stranger, if you know your neighbor and their family, if you see a stranger and all of a sudden they are out of their car and they are hugging, kissing -- give us a call," Torres said.

But Haik’s family worries it may be too late to recover his mom’s necklace. She’s heartbroken because she loved it.

She misses that sentimental connection with her husband who died two decades ago.

What makes it worse is she loved to sit outside. It was the only time she got outside. She’s not doing that anymore because she doesn’t feel safe.

If you recognize the people who may be responsible please contact police immediately.