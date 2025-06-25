The city of Cudahy responded on Tuesday after a video circulating online appears to show Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez calling on gangs to defend their neighborhoods against immigration agents.

“I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles -- 18th Street, Florencia,” Gonzalez appears to say in the video. “Where’s the leadership at? Because you guys are all about territory and this is 18th Street, this is Florencia. You guys tag everything up, claiming hood and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you.”

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC4 has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The city of Cudahy responded after a video circulating online appears to show its vice mayor calling on gangs to defend their community against immigration agents. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In response to its circulation on social media, the city said the comments “made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy."

The Department of Homeland Security denounced the video, calling it “despicable.”

“She calls for criminal gangs – including the vicious 18th street gang—to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement,” a statement by the DHS read. “This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers. Secretary Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

NBC4 has reached out to Gonzalez for comment. The video no longer appears on her social media page.

The union that represents Los Angeles police officers called for her immediate resignation and prosecution.

"The 18th Street and Florencia street gangs are notoriously dangerous Los Angeles-based criminal enterprises," the Los Angeles Police Protective League said in a statement Wednesday. "They rule their 'turfs' through intimidation, violence, and murder, and finance their operations through the sale of narcotics and illegal firearms, prostitution, and protection rackets.

"Both gangs have a known history of murdering police officers. In 1998, an 18th Street gang member murdered LAPD Officer Filberto Cuesta. Recently, several Florencia gang members were convicted of the 2022 murder of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos. In 2001, it was reported that 18th Street put a bounty for the wounding or murder of Los Angeles Police Officers.

"What Ms. Gonzalez urged and taunted these specific gangs to do in her social media post puts police officers and other law enforcement professionals at greater risk. Her actions are deplorable and potentially illegal. She should resign and she should be prosecuted if what she called for broke the law."

Cudahy is a southeastern Los Angeles County community of about 23,000 people located about 12 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.