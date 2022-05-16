Victorville Walmart Shooting Turned Out to Be 2 Teens Firing a Gun in the Desert

What some described on social media as a shooting scare at a Victorville Walmart turned out to be two teens firing a gun in the desert, leaving both with injuries, the Victorville Police Department said.

On Monday at 7:40 a.m., the sheriff received a call about a gunshot wound victim running into a Walmart in the 11800 block of Amargosa Road.

Deputies quickly determined what had happened and that there was no active shooter upon arriving at the Walmart.

A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were in the desert area near the Walmart with a gun.

The 13-year-old fired the gun and it went through his hand and struck the 14-year-old in the lower body, police said.

The boys were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found the gun at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asking to call police at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).