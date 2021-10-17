4-Year-Old Girl Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Vons Parking Lot

A Saturday afternoon traffic accident in a parking lot in Victorville left a 4-year-old girl dead, according to Victorville police.

Around 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, at 12199 Hesperia Road -- a Vons grocery store parking lot -- Victorville deputies and members of the Victorville Fire Department responded to a vehicle-and-pedestrian accident.

The 4-year-old child from Apple Valley was unresponsive and had major injuries when authorities arrived at the scene, police said in a statement. The child was taken to Desert Valley Hospital, where she died.

A police investigation found that, for unknown reasons, the vehicle backed over the child in the parking lot. All parties stayed at the scene during the investigation.

The Victorville Police Station is asking anyone with additional information to please contact Deputy T. Wetzel at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or at wetip.com