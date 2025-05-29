Online operations for popular retailer Victoria's Secret were shut down as of Thursday morning due to a "security incident," its website said.

In a message posted to its website, the retailer said some in-store services were also impacted.

"Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident," the message said. "We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations. We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you."

Reports said the website had been down since Wednesday, with shares falling from $21.97 to $20.99 by the closing bell.

In August of 2024, the retailer named Hillary Super from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty as its new CEO, taking over for Martin Waters, who was chief executive since 2021.

Plans for a Victoria’s Secret spinoff from its parent company L Brands were announced in 2021 after a deal to sell the lingerie, sleepwear, beauty and clothing company to private equity firm Sycamore Partners fell through because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chain has since struggled with slowing sales and has worked on reinventing its fashions and redesigning stores.

Super had served as the Savage X Fenty CEO since June 2023. The lingerie company, which was co-founded by megastar and business mogul Rihanna, appeals to younger consumers and Super’s expertise running the company could help Victoria’s Secret cater to that prized demographic better.

Prior to working at Savage X Fenty, Super was the Global CEO of Anthropologie Group, an Urban Outfitters Company.

Victoria's Secret did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.