Dozens gathered in San Francisco Sunday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mural, honoring 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee.

He died from a violent attack about a year and a half ago.

Police said Antoine Watson shoved the Thai American grandfather to the ground while he was on a walk and the attack was for no reason.

On Sunday, people cleaned the mural, discussed a street renaming project and held an open forum on anti Asian hate.