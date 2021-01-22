Nebraska

Veteran's Lucky Coin Deploys Again, Carrying on Decades-Long Tradition

The coin is on its way to Afghanistan, the latest leg of an extraordinary journey that spans several decades and seven military deployments

By WOWT

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Vietnam veteran's lucky coin is on its way to Afghanistan, the latest leg of an extraordinary journey that spans several decades and seven military deployments.

Pat Peterson found the coin during the Vietnam war while serving as a U.S. Marine.

It bore the year he graduated from Holy Name High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1966.

He came home alive, so it became his lucky coin. Over the years, Peterson transferred that history to others on the verge of being deployed.

“He would give it to them with the stipulation -- they had to bring it back,” says Teresa Burks, Peterson's longtime partner.

And they did, seven times the coin has left Nebraska and seven times it’s come back.

Now, the coin is on its way overseas for an eighth time.

Read more from NBC affiliate WOWT here.

