UCLA

Veteran joins UCLA graduation decades after missing his own due to Vietnam War draft

With the class of 2025, the UCLA graduate finally got to walk across the stage, a moment 57 years in the making.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

For most college graduates, it takes around four years to earn the opportunity to walk across the stage. For John Fong, that moment came nearly 60 years after he received his degree.

In the back of his head, Fong didn’t think this day would ever come. Like many veterans of his generation, he had answered a different call on June 13, 1968.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"I was thinking, ‘Too bad I couldn’t walk,’ but that’s the way it goes," said Frong.

The 80-year-old veteran was drafted for duty in the U.S. Navy and served four years in Vietnam.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Fong received his degree, a double major in history and geography, but he didn’t walk with the other graduates at commencement.

In the 57 years that have passed since then, he thought about it occasionally. Like when he watched his own sons graduate from high school, then UC Berkeley.

"I didn’t get to walk," said Fong to his wife as they watched their kids at their graduation ceremonies.

U.S. & World

Middle East 19 mins ago

Israeli hospital damaged in Iranian strike as Israel hits Arak heavy water reactor

Animals and Wildlife 5 hours ago

A Michigan bear roamed the woods for two years with a lid around his neck. Not anymore.

"We always heard the story from Dad," said Jonathan, Frong's son.

Jonathan and his mother, Lilly, contacted Fong’s alma mater, hoping to get the Navy veteran to walk across the stage nearly 60 years later.

"Then COVID happened and we’re, like, ‘Okay, I guess we won’t do this right now,'" said Jonathan.

But that didn't stop the Frong family. In part because Fong’s peers, all those years ago, included some pretty big names, including NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Heisman winner Gary Beban.

Finally, along with the class of 2025, the UCLA graduate got to walk across the stage, a moment 57 years in the making.

"When I heard 'Pomp and Circumstance' music, and I was right at the head of the line, I felt it," said Fong. "I could really feel ’Wow. It’s finally going around, full circle!'"

This article tagged under:

UCLA
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us