Vessel Carrying 333 Pounds Of Meth Intercepted Near Huntington Beach

U.S. Border Patrol dogs located the 333 pounds of methamphetamine "in various locations throughout the vessel,'' according to CBP, which said the two men aboard the boat were taken into custody.

By City News Service

A vessel from Mexico carrying 333 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $915,750 was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard near Huntington Beach and two Mexican nationals were taken into custody, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Tuesday.

The vessel was initially detected on Saturday by officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, which suspected it was being used in maritime smuggling, according to the federal agency.

Authorities tracked the watercraft to the Huntington Beach area, where it was intercepted by the Coast Guard about 7:30 a.m. Monday, then taken to a USCG station in Long Beach.

U.S. Border Patrol dogs located the 333 pounds of methamphetamine "in various locations throughout the vessel,'' according to CBP, which said the two men aboard the boat were taken into custody. Their names were not publicly released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

