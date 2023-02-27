A "very brave and honest" toddler is being praised by Kentucky deputies for pointing to the hiding spot of a fugitive when adults at the scene refused to cooperate, officials said.

The incident unfolded Friday in Williamsburg, where officials from various agencies responded to an address in search of 45-year-old Tina Hicks, in order to serve her with “multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating at the home, no adult family members were willing to say whether or not Hicks was in the house, the sheriff's office said.

That’s when the toddler “stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated ‘It is good to be honest … we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’” the sheriff's office said.

Deputies located Hicks there and she was served with two outstanding Whitley Circuit indictment warrants charging her with Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as four other outstanding district court warrants.

