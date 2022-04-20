Verizon

Verizon Users Report Spike in Outages on U.S. West Coast

Outages reports rose sharply around midday and continued into the afternoon.

Verizon store front displays the 5G network
John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Verizon users in Los Angeles and elsewhere on the West Coast reported widespread outages Wednesday afternoon.

Outage reporting site Downdetector showed a sharp uptick in outage reports, starting at about midday. Most reports came from Los Angeles, Sacramento, Seattle and other West Coast cities.

Most reports were received from mobile phone users.

In an email to NBCLA, a Verizon representative said, "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Verizon
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us