One Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Crashes into Pomona Taco Stand

At least one person was reported dead, and several others injured after a vehicle crashed into a taco stand in Pomona Friday night, the Pomona Police Department said.

The collision occurred just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Details surrounding the collision were unclear, but reports from the scene indicated a vehicle crashed into a taco stand in the area.

Pomona police confirmed one person was killed in the collision. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

West Holt Avenue near Dudley Street was closed for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the collision.