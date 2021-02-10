Vaccine Rollout Confusion Leaves Thousands of Vaccines Unused at Dodger Stadium

The shortage of COVID-19 vaccines continues to make booking an appointment very difficult, so people thought it must have been a mistake when thousands of appointments became available at Dodger Stadium Tuesday.

The usual long lines at the Dodger Stadium vaccination site were non-existent Tuesday afternoon and a mix-up in messaging may be to blame.

So what was behind the confusion?

Los Angeles County-run sites are only administering second doses at this time and county officials believe many people thought that was also the case at Dodger Stadium. Not so, because it's run by the city, not the county.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's Office said that LA City administered nearly 6,000 doses at the stadium on Tuesday, but thousands of appointments were still available at 5 p.m.

"My friend told me tonight, 'Quick, get down to Dodger Stadium,'" said Janis R. Knot, who showed up a breezed through the site for her vaccination.

That's why many people raced down to the site, pleasantly surprised to breeze right through.

"It's important that people read because if they book an appointment at a site that's only processing second vaccination appointments, their appointment's going to be canceled," said spokesman for the LA County Fire Department Manuel Martinez.

It's worth a reminder so there's no more confusion -- county-run sites include the Pomona Fairplex, The Forum, Cal State Northridge, Six Flax Magic Mountain, and the LA County of Education Building in the city of Downey.

Operations appeared to return to normal Wednesday morning when 98 percent of appointments at the site were booked.

On Tuesday, about 4,800 vaccines were administered at Dodger Stadium. It's daily capacity is 12,000.