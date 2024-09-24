Second abandoned Hollywood Hills mansion owned by Phillies owner's son covered in graffiti

Taggers turned their attention to a second abandoned Hollywood Hills mansion owned by the son of a Major League Baseball team owner that was spray-painted with graffiti over the weekend.

The mansion, which has been vacant for years and attracted squatters, is an eyesore for neighbors in the 1700 block of North Sunset Plaza Drive. The multi-story residence is about 5 miles south of another abandoned mansion owned by John Powers Middleton, whose father owns the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, that has been targeted by taggers and damaged by vandals in recent weeks.

Marina Mizruh has a clear view of the defaced multi-terrace home from her residence. She said neighbors have complained about the abandoned property for years.

"We had squatters, and more squatters, and then graffiti, and more graffiti," Mizruh said. "What needs to happen? I think the city should eventually re-possess the house and take it down."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Los Angeles Councilmember Nithya Raman's office said the owner of both properties is in "egregious violation of the law." The office has been in contact with police and the building and safety department about both hillside locations.

"Our office has elevated the issue with the abandoned buildings unit at the Department of Building and Safety to ensure that the fullest extent of enforcement is being implemented urgently and swiftly," Raman's office said. "DBS has been on site at both locations to investigate, assess, and erect security measures.

"This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community. Irresponsible property owners must take accountability for their property or face action from the city."

Built in 2008, the Italian villa-style mansion on scenic North Sunset Plaza Drive has terraces overlooking the Sunset Strip and Los Angeles to the south. The listing mentions a screening room, one indoor pool and another inside, six bedrooms, wine room and other amenities.

After authorities declared the tagged mansion a nuisance in October 2022, they told the owner to build a fence to secure the property, but he didn’t. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 20, 2024.

Notices from the city were posted on chain-link fencing on the street side of the mansion. On Tuesday afternoon, members of the fire department were inspecting the mansion and painters were covering the graffiti.

Department of Building and Safety records show a notice was issued for overgrown or excessive vegetation in 2014. At least eight notices of an abandoned or vacant building left open to the public have been issued since August 2022.

A Phillies spokesperson confirmed the properties are owned by John Powers Middleton with no other family involvement.

"The California properties are owned by John Powers Middleton," the spokesperson said in a statement to NBCLA. "No other members of the Middleton family have ownership, investment, control or involvement in these properties."

Residents told NBCLA both properties have attracted squatters for years, but the graffiti has recently escalated.

"I’m not sure it’s the job of the city to clear up his mess," said neighbor Richard Franklin. "It’s his job to be prosecuted.

"It’s a reflection of the decline of America, and it’s a reflection of the fact that we’ve accepted the unacceptable. And, that’s what can happen. You can get used to anything. We’re getting used to things we shouldn’t get used to."

Records show John Powers Middleton bought the Mulholland Drive mansion in 2012. Then in October 2022, after it was declared a nuisance, the LA Department of Building and Safety said Middleton must build a fence and secure the property. When he didn’t, the city had to build the fence.

The four-story, six-bedroom mansion with a large pool is perched on a hillside overlooking Los Angeles with views to the east and south. All levels of the exterior and the roof of the home, built in 2003, appear covered in graffiti. Many of the windows are shattered.

City workers were placing fencing in front of the home Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were at the site. Some of the exterior graffiti had been removed.

NBCLA is attempting to contact the property owner.