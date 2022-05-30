Uvalde Mayor: Robb Elementary Must Be Torn Down

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed there are plans to destroy Robb Elementary, the site of the May 24 school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“I don’t think anybody’s plans are but to tear that building down,” Mayor McLaughlin said. “I would never ask, expect a child to ever have to walk in those doors ever, ever again. That building needs to be gone.”

State Senator Roland Gutierrez has also spoken of supporting the demolition of the elementary school. Gutierrez addressed those concerns to President Joe Biden during his visit to Uvalde Sunday where the president also expressed interest in doing so.

Mayor McLaughlin has visited the site of the growing memorial outside Robb Elementary and said it was moving and that messages of love and support have come from all over the world.

He also addressed the ongoing gun debate and called for partisan debate to pause.

“We need both parties to come together and say ‘look, let’s sit down at the table and come up with common-sense rules and get rid of this,” McLaughlin said.