USPS to celebrate ‘Golden Girl' Betty White's Forever Stamp at LA Zoo  

The iconic late actress and comedienne, Betty White, will be honored at local U.S. Postal Service stores with a new commemorative stamp available next Thursday.

To kick off the launch of the Betty White stamp, the USPS will host a dedication ceremony at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The LA Zoo event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Allen Ludden Plaza, named after White's late husband.

General admission tickets can be purchased the day of the event and LA Zoo members can attend for free. Attendees should preregister on the USPS website.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The stamp will feature a portrait of the beloved star and her name will be printed in white near the bottom of the stamp.

The dedicated stamp will be available in panes of 20 and will be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.