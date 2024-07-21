USPS to celebrate first ever issued Alex Trebeck stamp in Culver City

A first-day-of-issue ceremony for a stamp honoring the late "Jeopardy!'' host Alex Trebek will be held Monday in Culver City on the 84th anniversary of his birth and in connection with the ongoing celebration of the game show's 60th anniversary.

The ceremony for the forever stamp's first-day-of-issue event will be held in John Calley Park at Sony Pictures Studios at 4 p.m., with Trebek's widow Jean, “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings and Michael Elston, secretary of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, set to speak.

The deadline for the public to register to attend has passed.

The stamp pays homage to the show's answer-and-question format. On the stamp is written the prompt, “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ for 37 seasons'” and underneath, upside down, is the correct response: “Who is Alex Trebek?”

The stamp's 20-stamp sheet resembles the array of video monitors that form the “Jeopardy!'' game board. Category headers appear at the top of each column of stamps, and to the left is a photograph of Trebek with a portion of the “Jeopardy!'' set behind him.

Trebek began hosting “Jeopardy!'' from the start of its syndicated revival in 1984 until his death at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer in 2020.

“I've been very blessed to discover how many people our show has influenced in their lives and because of the power of our show, how I have become a factor in the lives of so many other people in that I'm in your home every day and I have been for 35 years,'' Trebek said backstage at the 2019

Daytime Emmys.

"'Jeopardy!' has become a special institution in Americana. It has been a force for good, a force for knowledge, a force for the best kind of reality television. Anybody can succeed. Anybody can win a lot of money.''

In 2014, Trebek set the record in most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter with 6,829 episodes of “Jeopardy!,” breaking the previous record held by “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker, according to Guinness World Records. He would go on to host more than 8,200 episodes of “Jeopardy!”

Trebek was an eight-time winner of the Daytime Emmy for outstanding game show host, including each of his final three seasons. He was nominated 29 times as host of “Jeopardy!'' and three times as host of “Classic Concentration.”

Trebek's other honors included induction in the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2013, the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2018, being named an officer of the Order of Canada, the nation's second-highest civilian honor, a lifetime achievement Daytime Emmy in 2011, a Peabody Award in 2011 for "encouraging, celebrating and rewarding knowledge'' and stars on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canadian Walk of Fame, located in Toronto.

Trebek was born and raised in Sudbury, Ontario. He began his career in 1961 with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation covering national news and special events for radio and television and hosting music and game shows Trebek made his American television debut in 1973 as the host of the NBC game show “Wizard of Odds.” He also hosted versions of “Double Dare,” “High Rollers,'' “Battlestars” and “To Tell the Truth.”