USPS Suspends Service in Santa Monica Neighborhood Due to Assaults and Threats

The USPS says carriers have been threatened and attacked in the neighborhood northwest of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The United States Postal Service suspended service in a Santa Monica neighborhood after reports of repeated attacks on mail carriers.

In a notice posted at apartment mail boxes in the 1300 block of 14th Street, the USPS informed residents that service to the neighborhood is suspended. The letter cited several assaults and threats against mail carriers by an individual.

"This is unfortunate, but please be advised that the Post Service does not enter into decision to suspend service lightly," the letter stated. "Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault."

The statement did not indicate when the crimes occurred.

Anyone who witnesses an attack was asked to call local police and Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.

Santa Monica police told NBCLA the department has not received any reports about the crimes from the Postal Service. The letter was brought to the attention of police Saturday when it was posted to Twitter, police said.

The department located a crime report for an assault with a broomstick on a USPS mail carrier in the 1300 block of 14th Street in January. The mail carrier suffered a minor injury to his arm and did not require medical attention, police said.

The victim declined prosecution in that case, police said.

Residents said the attacks and threats appear to involve one person.

"He's been violent, several times that we've seen," said resident Jim Price.

